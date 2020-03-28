Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Dynasty: Season Three Viewer Votes

Published:

Dynasty TV show on The CW: season 3 viewer votes (cancel or renew for season 4?)

Photo: Quantrell Colbert/The CW — © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

Will the Carringtons come out on top in the third season of the Dynasty TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Dynasty is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of Dynasty here. *Status update below.

A CW soap opera, Dynasty stars Elizabeth Gillies, Maddison Brown, Sam Adegoke, Robert Christopher Riley, Rafael de la Fuente, Daniella Alonso, Sam Underwood, Adam Huber, and Michael Michele, with Alan Dale and Grant Show. A reboot of the 1981 drama series, this show centers on the wealthy Carrington family and their energy empire which they must defend against the Colbys and other adversaries, as well as from each other. In season three, the Carrington family faces the unknown on all fronts — business, family, and love — with plenty of shocking twists along the way. Blood is thicker than water, but is it more important than oil? That remains to be seen.

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season three episodes of the Dynasty TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Dynasty on The CW should be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

*1/7/20 update: The CW has renewed Dynasty for the 2020-21 season.



Canceled and renewed TV show

10
Leave a Reply

avatar
8 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
10 Comment authors
Gail AndersonBonnie TaylorKimiMs.JoyceCarly Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gail Anderson
Reader
Gail Anderson

YEUCH!!!! Nuff said!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
February 21, 2020 9:34 pm
Bonnie Taylor
Reader
Bonnie Taylor

Love this show. Love looking at the glamorous clothes, home, etc.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
January 26, 2020 2:10 pm
Kimi
Reader
Kimi

I love dynasty than riverdale!!! I really love this show. With all the twist and family drama haha cant wait for another season.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
November 10, 2019 10:37 am
Ms.Joyce
Reader
Ms.Joyce

YES Renew for seasons 4-10! Great show on the CW!

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
November 3, 2019 9:21 pm
Carly
Reader
Carly

Love it all. Can’t get enuf!!!

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
October 31, 2019 11:51 am
Karen
Reader
Karen

I luvd Dynasty the first season, the original Crystal….b4 they added in too many players. Moved kinda fast but I kept up. 2nd season I liked a lot, a new Krystal, which I liked. Again….added more players. Season 3 was dissapointied to say the least. Do not care for the new Krystal, dont like the Dominique Deveraux character, too bold. I like Fallon’s brother, who was written out. He was good w Sam. Do not like that Nicolette Sheridans character was let go…..either. The story line was just getting good at the end of season 2. Just my opinion…..just wish… Read more »

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
October 20, 2019 12:23 am
Rosalind F
Reader
Rosalind F

They should be renewed.
I just love me some Dynasty!!

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
October 13, 2019 2:10 pm
Natalie Pennie
Reader
Natalie Pennie

I think Dynasty is get even better in season 3 but they need Alexis back. Heather Locklear would be perfect for several reason as she help the original series become a huge hit. She was Aaron Spelling lucky muse and she would give this show a lift and she would be awesome as the ‘diva’s Alexis!

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
October 11, 2019 9:28 pm
frank
Reader
frank

Agreed! They definitely need to bring Alexis Back

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
October 12, 2019 10:00 am
Marlene R
Reader
Marlene R

Yes it should be renewed.

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
October 14, 2019 7:26 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz