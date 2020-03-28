Dynasty: Season Three Ratings

Despite low ratings and plenty of cast changes, the Dynasty reboot has survived to see a third season. Will this CW series become more popular this time around or will there be one too many shocking twist for its fans? Will Dynasty be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

A nighttime soap, Dynasty stars Elizabeth Gillies, Maddison Brown, Sam Adegoke, Robert Christopher Riley, Rafael de la Fuente, Daniella Alonso, Sam Underwood, Adam Huber, and Michael Michele, with Alan Dale and Grant Show. A reboot of the 1981 drama series, this show centers on the wealthy Carrington family and their energy empire which they must defend against the Colbys and other adversaries, as well as from each other. In season three, the Carrington family faces the unknown on all fronts — business, family, and love — with plenty of shocking twists along the way. Blood is thicker than water, but is it more important than oil? That remains to be seen.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

For comparisons: Season two of Dynasty on The CW averaged a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 554,000 viewers.

1/7/20 update: The CW has renewed Dynasty for a fourth season.