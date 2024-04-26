Renovation Aloha: Season Two Renewal Announced for Hawaii-Based HGTV Series

Viewers will see more of Renovation Aloha. HGTV has renewed the series for a 10-episode season two. Season one premiered on the network in February, and season two is set to air in 2025.

Featuring the married couple Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama, the series follows the pair as they work together with their extended family to fix the worst properties on the island of Oahu.

HGTV revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“HGTV has ordered a new 10-episode season of its popular Hawaii-based series, Renovation Aloha, starring married home renovators Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama. The series, which attracted more than 13.9 million viewers to its freshman run, will once again follow the Kalamas and their large extended family as they transform the most dilapidated properties on the island of Oʻahu into beautiful family homes. The new season is slated to premiere in 2025. “The impressive performance of freshman series Renovation Aloha confirms it was an instant hit for millions of HGTV viewers,” said Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV. “The breathtaking and gorgeous backdrop of Hawaii is a significant factor in the show’s success, but Tristyn and Kamohai’s energetic optimism and deep connection to family and community are two other reasons that fans respond to the Kalamas family and why we expect an even bigger audience to watch as they renovate additional homes in season two.” In every episode, Tristyn and Kamohai, who were born and raised on the island, tackle substantial renos in one of the most expensive states in the country. Luckily, they can rely on a helping hand from their family, which includes 87 first cousins, many of whom are in the construction industry. The duo has seen it all when it comes to the brutal effects island life can have on houses, including rotting foundations, insect infestations and epic water damage from the tropical climate. Faced with the worst properties imaginable, Tristyn and Kamohai will roll up their sleeves to turn the ruins into a homeowner’s paradise. Until the new episodes premiere, fans can stream the first season now on Max(R). They also can find more Renovation Aloha show content at HGTV.com and via social media with #RenovationAloha and @HGTV on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, TikTok and Threads, as well as engage with Tristyn and Kamohai on Instagram @kamohaiandtristyn. Renovation Aloha is produced by Fields Entertainment.”

The premiere date for season two of Renovation Aloha will be announced later.

