Rock the Block: Season Four Renewal Announced for HGTV Competition Series

Rock the Block is not going anywhere. HGTV has renewed the series for a fourth season. Ty Pennington (Extreme Makeover) is set to host the six-episode competition series once again when it returns in March 2023.

HGTV revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Bigger houses and bigger budgets mean the new season of Rock the Block, HGTV’s smash hit renovation competition series that attracted more than 14 million viewers to its previous season, will be the baddest one yet. Hosted by popular carpenter, craftsman and design expert Ty Pennington (Battle on the Beach), the stakes will be raised to an all-time high as four teams of HGTV’s powerhouse experts prepare to face-off in a renovation battle for bragging rights and a street named in their honor. The new six-episode season is slated to premiere in March 2023.

Competitors will include renovation hot-shots Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (Renovation Island); deluxe design experts Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle (Luxe for Less); farmhouse fanatic Jonathan Knight and high-end residential designer Kristina Crestin (Farmhouse Fixer); and billion-dollar real estate broker and house-flipping expert Page Turner and contractor extraordinaire Mitch Glew (Fix My Flip). Each team will have just six weeks and a budget of $250,000 to renovate identical properties situated in a rustic Colorado landscape and morph them into luxurious homes that reflect their signature vision and stunning design.

“Fans are clamoring for the new season of Rock The Block, we are so excited for production to begin and the competition to start,” said Betsy Ayala, senior vice president, programming and development, HGTV. “Everything about this season is bigger and bolder – including the homes and the scenery. Our stars will face some of their biggest design challenges to date and they plan to hold nothing back to win it all.”

The homes are being built by Landmark Homes within Heron Lakes, a Hillside Commercial Group community, in Berthoud, Colorado.

Fans can stream the first three seasons of Rock the Block on discovery+ and stay tuned for more new season updates on HGTV’s digital platforms at HGTV.com and via @HGTV and #RocktheBlock on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram.”