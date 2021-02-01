Farmhouse Fixer: HGTV Series to Star NKOTB Singer Jonathan Knight

There’s a “new kid on the block” coming to HGTV. Singer Jonathan Knight is set to star in a brand new series that arrives in March. Farmhouse Fixer will see Knight showing off his renovation skills and helping others in the process.

HGTV revealed more about Farmhouse Fixer in a press release.

“Singer Jonathan Knight may be best known as a member of the Grammy®-nominated band New Kids on the Block, but in the new HGTV series Farmhouse Fixer, he’ll share his renovation know-how by meticulously restoring centuries-old New England farmhouses that deserve a second chance. Premiering Wednesday, March 3, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the six-episode series will feature Jonathan, who has renovated more than 200 houses, as step by step he carefully preserves the original craftsmanship and historic charm of classic homes while he also modernizes layouts, updates interiors and gives his clients endless reasons to cheer.

“Restoring the American farmhouse is not just a hobby for me—it’s my passion, my obsession and I’ve been doing it for more than 25 years,” said Jonathan. “It’s so easy to just go knock down an old house. It’s way harder to renovate them so that families can enjoy them for years to come. That’s the reason this work is so worth it.”

To start the season, Jonathan will give new life to a 1700s New Hampshire farmhouse with help from his designer and friend, Kristina Crestin. To stabilize the property, Jonathan must remove a sinking addition on the home but, on the plus side, he will convert a backyard tool shed into a stunning potting bench and chicken coop. In future episodes, he will complete custom renovations for additional old homes, including creating an enviable chef’s kitchen and a built-in seating area for a large dining room. During the season, outdoor projects will include everything from a goat enclosure to raised garden beds.

“I love a good old farmhouse,” said Jonathan. “To me, being on a farm is a way of life. It’s the real deal. Old farmhouses are disappearing off the landscape, but these are American treasures that should be saved.”