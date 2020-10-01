Property Brothers: Forever Home: Season Four; Drew and Jonathan Scott Series Returns to HGTV

Property Brothers: Forever Home is getting ready for a new season. Drew and Jonathan Scott will help families create their own forever homes. New episodes will arrive in October.

HGTV revealed more about the return of the series in a press release. Check that out below.

“Home renovation superstars Drew and Jonathan Scott will reimagine ordinary houses into lasting family dream homes in a new season of the hit HGTV series Property Brothers: Forever Home. Premiering Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the new episodes spotlight the Brothers as they help families achieve the perfect home base to make lifelong memories. This season, the Brothers help a family with four newly adopted children customize their home and a couple who want to continue their love story in the house where it began as high school sweethearts.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Property Brothers franchise on HGTV? Will you watch the new season of Property Brothers: Forever Home next month?