Property Brothers: Forever Home: Season Three Coming to HGTV This Month

Time get ready for a new season of Property Brothers: Forever Home. The series is returning with its third season to HGTV later this month.

“HGTV’s immensely popular twin brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott will overhaul ordinary houses into lasting family dream homes in the new season of Property Brothers: Forever Home, premiering Wednesday, April 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In the fresh episodes, the brothers will work with their clients to achieve the perfect home base where they can put down roots and make lifelong memories. From a young family in need of a child-friendly remodel to an overwhelmed couple with unfinished do-it-yourself projects, Drew and Jonathan will help these families stay in the homes they already love with completely customized renovations that will keep them happy for years to come.

“For many homeowners, their houses are almost a part of the family,” said Drew.

“And they need us to help them stay in the home they love,” added Jonathan.”