Who Wants to be a Millionaire: ABC Special Celebrates Game Show’s 20th Anniversary

Who Wants to be a Millionaire is airing a big anniversary, and ABC wants to help the series celebrate its big day. The network is planning to take fans behind the scenes of the series on Monday night.

“It’s been 20 years since Regis Philbin first asked “Who wants to be a millionaire?” Now a one-hour, prime-time special goes behind the scenes to look at how the show captured the attention of a worldwide audience and became a pioneer in live appointment television. Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Secrets & Surprises features a rare interview with Philbin and past host Meredith Vieira, who both open up about their time at the show. The prime-time special also includes interviews with Michael Davies, the original executive producer, who explains what made Millionaire a hit and gives a tour of the new set as well as Jimmy Kimmel, who’s slated to host a limited series of Millionaire this April. Kimmel shares what will be new about his upcoming celebrity version and how stars will donate their winnings to their favorite charity. The prime-time special also looks at some of the greatest winners of all time, how they’ve used their money and more. Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Secrets & Surprises, airs Monday, April 6 (10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.”

ABC revealed more about the special in a press release. Check that out below.

What do you think? Will you watch this special? Did you watch the early episodes of this game show?