How many celebrities will win the big prize in the first season of the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire TV show revival on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Who Wants to Be a Millionaire is renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire here.

An ABC game show, this incarnation of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is hosted by late night’s Jimmy Kimmel. Celebrity contestants play the game for charity and answer increasingly difficult multiple-choice trivia questions for increasing amounts of money. Meanwhile, an interactive game app allows viewers to play along from home, to compete to win the same amount of money that the celebrities are playing for on the show. For the first time in the history of the U.S. franchise, celebrities playing the game show can invite a guest to help them answer questions. Additionally, this incarnation introduces a new lifeline, called Ask the Host.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Who Wants to Be a Millionaire should be renewed for a second season on ABC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.