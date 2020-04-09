An ABC game show, this incarnation of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is hosted by late night’s Jimmy Kimmel. Celebrity contestants play the game for charity and answer increasingly difficult multiple-choice trivia questions for increasing amounts of money. Meanwhile, an interactive game app allows viewers to play along from home, to compete to win the same amount of money that the celebrities are playing for on the show. For the first time in the history of the U.S. franchise, celebrities playing the game show can invite a guest to help them answer questions. Additionally, this incarnation introduces a new lifeline, called Ask the Host.
What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Who Wants to Be a Millionaire should be renewed for a second season on ABC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.
Leave a Reply