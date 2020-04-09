Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (2020)

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

(ABC/Eric McCandless)

Network: ABC  
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: April 8, 2020 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Jimmy Kimmel (host)

TV show description:      
A primetime revival of the 1999 game show, this incarnation of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is hosted by late night’s Jimmy Kimmel. Celebrity contestants play the game for charity and answer increasingly difficult multiple-choice trivia questions for increasing amounts of money. Meanwhile, an interactive game app allows viewers to play along from home, to compete to win the same amount of money that the celebrities are playing for on the show.

For the first time in the history of the U.S. franchise, celebrities playing the game show can invite a guest to help them answer questions. It could be a relative, a beloved teacher, or a famed trivia expert — anyone they want — to help them win as much money as they can for the charity of their choice. Additionally, this incarnation introduces a new lifeline, called Ask the Host.

Series Finale:     
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD

  
 
What do you think? Do you like the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?



Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.