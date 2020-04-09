Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (2020)

Ongoing (hour)Ongoing

TV show dates: April 8, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Jimmy Kimmel (host)

TV show description:

A primetime revival of the 1999 game show, this incarnation of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is hosted by late night’s Jimmy Kimmel. Celebrity contestants play the game for charity and answer increasingly difficult multiple-choice trivia questions for increasing amounts of money. Meanwhile, an interactive game app allows viewers to play along from home, to compete to win the same amount of money that the celebrities are playing for on the show.

For the first time in the history of the U.S. franchise, celebrities playing the game show can invite a guest to help them answer questions. It could be a relative, a beloved teacher, or a famed trivia expert — anyone they want — to help them win as much money as they can for the charity of their choice. Additionally, this incarnation introduces a new lifeline, called Ask the Host.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD





