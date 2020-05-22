Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Season Two; ABC Renews Game Show Reboot Series

The iconic ABC game show will be back in primetime for a second season. Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, which currently airs on Thursday nights, has been renewed for the 2020-21 broadcast season.

This revival of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is hosted by late night’s Jimmy Kimmel. Celebrity contestants play the game for charity and answer increasingly difficult multiple-choice trivia questions for increasing amounts of money. Meanwhile, an interactive game app allows viewers to play along from home, to compete to win the same amount of money that the celebrities are playing for on the show. For the first time in the history of the U.S. franchise, celebrities playing the game show can invite a guest to help them answer questions. Additionally, this incarnation introduces a new lifeline, called Ask the Host.

The first season of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire currently averages a 0.81 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.43 million viewers. It’s a middle-of-the-road performer when stacked up against the other unscripted TV shows on ABC.

