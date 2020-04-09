Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Season One Ratings

When it premiered more than 20 years ago, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire became a huge hit in the ratings for ABC and ran for eight seasons. How will this special celebrity incarnation do? Will this Who Wants to Be a Millionaire revival be renewed for a second season? Stay tuned.

A primetime revival of the 1999 game show, this incarnation of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is hosted by late night’s Jimmy Kimmel. Celebrity contestants play the game for charity and answer increasingly difficult multiple-choice trivia questions for increasing amounts of money. Meanwhile, an interactive game app allows viewers to play along from home, to compete to win the same amount of money that the celebrities are playing for on the show. For the first time in the history of the U.S. franchise, celebrities playing the game show can invite a guest to help them answer questions. Additionally, this incarnation introduces a new lifeline, called Ask the Host.

