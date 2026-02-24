Extra: Season 33: Syndicated Entertainment News Series Renewed for 2026-27 Season

Extra will continue to deliver viewers news from the world of entertainment. The syndicated series has been renewed for a 33rd season with Derek Hough returning to host. He took over the series after Billy Bush left. Mona Kosar Abdi and Terri Seymour are also returning.

According to Deadline, the series has seen a 20% week-to-week increase in ratings this season. Lauren Blincoe, Senior Vice President of Current Programming for Telepictures, said the following about the renewal:

“Thirty-three seasons of Extra reflects an enduring ​vision and a commitment to constant reinvention. Nobody does this better than the Extra team, led by our phenomenal Executive Producer Jeremy Spiegel, supported by our dedicated staff and crew, and brought to life by Derek’s singular talent, further strengthened by the on-air excellence of Mona and Terri. As we head into Season 33, we’re immensely proud of this powerhouse group and deeply grateful to our station partners and loyal viewers who’ve supported Extra for more than three decades.”

Frank Cicha, Executive Vice President of Programming for Fox Television Stations, also said, “Amidst challenging times in syndication, the reinvention of Extra has emerged as a genuinely positive story. Congrats to Derek Hough, the entire team at Extra, and everyone at Telepictures.”

The series airs on FOX stations across the country.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this syndicated series? Are you glad it has been renewed?