Garfield: Paramount+ Orders New Animated Series with a New Actor Voicing the Tabby

Garfield is headed to the small screen. Paramount+ has ordered a new animated series featuring the feline, with Lamorne Morris voicing the character.

Paramount+ shared the following about the series:

“Paramount+ today announced the new original 2D-animated GARFIELD (W/T), featuring the iconic lasagna-loving orange cat. Garfield will be voiced by Emmy(R) Award-winning actor, comedian and podcast host, Lamorne Morris (New Girl, Fargo, Spider-Noir). Inspired by the original comic strip by Jim Davis, the series features the chonky feline at his finest, with each episode featuring the pop culture icon’s signature sarcasm and hilarious lackadaisy. The series is produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studios, with Dave H. Johnson (Middlemost Post) and John Trabbic III (SpongeBob SquarePants, Middlemost Post) serving as Executive Producers. With over 200 million daily comic readers and millions of social media followers, the Garfield brand’s massive global presence has spanned over 47 years and multiple generations. Since Garfield’s integration into the Paramount Products & Experiences portfolio, the property has shown continued growth with global partnerships across categories spanning apparel, toys, publishing, food, pet and more. GARFIELD (W/T) will deepen the kids & family offerings on Paramount+, joining recently greenlit children’s programs on Paramount+ including THE ELEPHANT & PIGGIE SHOW! and THE PIGEON SHOW! STARRING THE PIGEON.”

The premiere date and additional details for the series will be announced later.

