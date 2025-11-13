Little Disasters: Paramount+ Unveils Trailer for Diane Kruger Thriller Series

Little Disasters is coming to Paramount+ next month, and viewers are getting a closer look at the limited thriller series. The streaming service has released a trailer for the series.

Diane Kruger, Jo Joyner, Ben Bailey Smith, Shelley Conn, and Emily Taaffe star in the series based on the Sarah Vaughan novel.

Paramount+ shared the following about the series:

“LITTLE DISASTERS, the six-part psychological thriller adapted from the bestselling novel by Sarah Vaughan (Anatomy of a Scandal), will premiere all episodes on Thursday, December 11, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, GSA, Italy and Latin America. From the BAFTA(R)-winning creative team at Roughcut Television (COMA, Big Boys) in association with Fremantle, LITTLE DISASTERS premiered earlier this year on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Ireland, with critics praising its compelling performances and timely exploration of the pressures of motherhood. SYNOPSIS: LITTLE DISASTERS focuses on a decade-long friendship among Jess (Kruger), Liz (Jo Joyner), Charlotte (Shelley Conn) and Mel (Emily Taaffe), four expectant mothers who were thrown together with little in common apart from their due dates but have been there for one another throughout motherhood. When perfect stay-at-home mother Jess takes her baby daughter to hospital with a head injury that she can’t explain, her close friend and on-duty ER doctor Liz must make the excruciating decision of whether to call social services. With one phone call, Liz sets in motion a chain of events that ripples, fractures and nearly destroys not only their families but their entire friendship group. Anchored by Diane Kruger, the ensemble cast includes Jo Joyner (The Wives, For Her Sins, Shakespeare & Hathaway), Shelley Conn (Gen V, Alex Rider, Bridgerton), Emily Taaffe (The Rising, The Beast Must Die, War and Peace), JJ Feild (Turn, Austenland, The Peripheral), Ben Bailey Smith (Star Wars: Andor, The Split, Brief Encounters), Patrick Baladi (The Hack, DI Ray Ted Lasso) and Stephen Campbell Moore (The History Boys, Masters of the Air, Criminal Record). Directed by BAFTA nominee Eva Sigurðardóttir (Good Night, Rainbow Party), the series pairs realism and suspense to create an intimate yet unnerving portrait of modern motherhood. LITTLE DISASTERS was adapted for screen by Ruth Fowler and Amanda Duke, with executive producers Ash Atalla, Alex Smith and Marianna Abbotts for Roughcut Television and Sarah Vaughan also on board. Simon Judd executive produces for Fremantle, with Eva Sigurðardóttir directing and Myf Hopkins producing. Fremantle handles global sales.”

The trailer for the series is below.

