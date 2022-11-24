Network: Paramount+

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: November 24, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster.

A crime drama series, the Criminal Minds: Evolution TV show is a sequel to the Criminal Minds series, which ran for 15 seasons on CBS from 2005 until 2020.

In the story, the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet — an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.

Returning characters include David Rossi (Mantegna), Jennifer “JJ” Jareau (Cook), Penelope Garcia (Vangsness), Tara Lewis (Tyler), Luke Alvez (Rodriguez), Emily Prentiss (Brewster), and Will LaMontagne Jr. (Stewart).

