Criminal Minds: Revival of Cancelled CBS Series Gets Closer at Paramount+

A Criminal Minds revival is still under development. The canceled CBS series is headed to Paramount+ with six stars set to return for the revival. Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, and Paget Brewster are all working on deals to return for the series. Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney are not returning.

The series follows the FBI’s elite Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) out of Quantico, Virginia. The original series aired for 15 seasons.

Paramount+ is currently working on a deal with Erica Messer – executive producer and showrunner of the original series on CBS. Once that deal is locked in place, the deals with the cast will move forward and also lock into place, per Deadline.

Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, spoke about the Criminal Minds revival at the TCA’s earlier this week. She said:

“We are still very much in development on Criminal Minds. We’ll have more to share on that soon but it is alive and well.”

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Criminal Minds?