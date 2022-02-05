The $100,000 Pyramid: Season Six Apparently Renewed for ABC Game Show

How many different ways can you describe the word “renewal”? Well, ABC has apparently renewed The $100,000 Pyramid series for a sixth season with new episodes to air at some point this summer.

A game show hosted by Michael Strahan, The $100,000 Pyramid features famous people partnering with contestants to play word games to compete for large cash prizes. Celebrities appearing in the fifth season include Rosie O’Donnell, Nate Berkus, Michael Kosta, Roy Wood Jr., Rachel Dratch, Chris Redd, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Daphne Oz, Alex Moffat, Michelle Collins, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Ali Wentworth, Sara Haines, Kal Penn, Michelle Buteau, Lorraine Bracco, Ralph Macchio, Paige Davis, Joe Gatto, Sal Vulcano, Desi Lydic, Mikel Welch, Bridget Everett, Dulcé Sloan, Kathy Najimy, Mario Cantone, Ana Gasteyer, Rachel Dratch, Joe Gatto, James Murray, Ryan Eggold, Elizabeth Marvel, Joe Tessitore, Tiki Barber, Ginger Zee, Dascha Polanco, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ana Gasteyer, Luke Kirby, Ashanti, Clay Aiken, Kal Penn, Kathy Najimy, Neil Degrasse Tyson, Gilbert Godfried, Mario Cantone, Laura Benanti, Joe Tessitore, and Bridget Everett.

Airing on Wednesday nights last summer, the fifth season of The $100,000 Pyramid averaged a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.49 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 30% in the demo and down by 21% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel.

While ABC hasn’t announced the sixth season renewal, Sony’s casting site for the show has. The “About” page notes, “Season 6 is slated to air Summer 2022.”

Celebrity players and a premiere date for season six are expected to be announced in the coming months.

