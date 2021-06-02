Vulture Watch

Which celebrities are the best players? Has The $100,000 Pyramid TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The $100,000 Pyramid, season six. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, The $100,000 Pyramid game show is hosted by Michael Strahan. The series features famous people partnering with contestants to play word games to compete for large cash prizes. Celebrities appearing in the fifth season include Rosie O’Donnell, Nate Berkus, Michael Kosta, Roy Wood Jr., Rachel Dratch, Chris Redd, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Daphne Oz, Alex Moffat, Michelle Collins, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Ali Wentworth, Sara Haines, Kal Penn, Michelle Buteau, Lorraine Bracco, Ralph Macchio, Paige Davis, Joe Gatto, Sal Vulcano, Desi Lydic, Mikel Welch, Bridget Everett, Dulcé Sloan, Kathy Najimy, Mario Cantone, Ana Gasteyer, Rachel Dratch, Joe Gatto, James Murray, Ryan Eggold, Elizabeth Marvel, Joe Tessitore, Tiki Barber, Ginger Zee, Dascha Polanco, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ana Gasteyer, Luke Kirby, Ashanti, Clay Aiken, Kal Penn, Kathy Najimy, Neil Degrasse Tyson, Gilbert Godfried, Mario Cantone, Laura Benanti, Joe Tessitore, and Bridget Everett.



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of The $100,000 Pyramid averages a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.18 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 37% in the demo and down by 28% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The $100,000 Pyramid stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of June 2, 2021, The $100,000 Pyramid has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew The $100,000 Pyramid for season six? The show typically does pretty well in the ratings and has become a staple of the network’s game show line-up. I think it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The $100,000 Pyramid cancellation or renewal news.



The $100,000 Pyramid Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The $100,000 Pyramid‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that The $100,000 Pyramid TV show will be renewed for a sixth season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?