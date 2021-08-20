Coroner: Season Three Ratings

The Coroner TV series originates on CBC in Canada where the show has already been renewed for a fourth season. However, there’s no guarantee that The CW will air the episodes. Will American viewers get to see season four? Stay tuned.

A drama series, the Coroner TV show stars Serinda Swan, Roger Cross, Éric Bruneau, Ehren Kassam, Nicholas Campbell, Tamara Podemski, Andy McQueen, Kiley May, Mark Taylor, and Uni Park. The series follows the life of recently widowed Doctor Jenny Cooper (Swan), a newly appointed coroner who investigates any suspicious, unnatural, or sudden deaths in the city of Toronto. Jenny taps into her intuition, as much as her intellect and heart, as she solves cases. In season three, Jenny must move past her trauma and embrace her whole self. In the process of healing, she and live-in boyfriend Liam (Bruneau) are now separated and separately trying new forms of therapy. With Liam gone, Jenny finally has space to focus on herself — for all of five minutes. It isn’t long before death knocks at her door with a slew of new cases — both COVID-related and not — that force her to unleash the real Jenny Cooper locked inside. Meanwhile, Detective Donovan McAvoy (Cross) stares down the barrel of his own mortality in a very personal way, which propels him to investigate both his cases and his life with a new perspective. He may even find love. Ross (Kassam) confronts uncomfortable identity challenges, and Gordon’s (Campbell) Lewy Body Dementia causes him to lose himself in the possibility of a life once lived.

For comparisons: Season two of Coroner on The CW averaged a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 686,000 viewers.

