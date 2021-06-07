Coroner: Season Four Renewal for CBC Drama Series

Coroner is getting ready to air its third season on The CW this summer, but fans of the series had some good news ahead of that premiere. CBC has just renewed Coroner for a fourth season of 12 episodes which will air in Canada in early 2022. No word yet on whether The CW will pick up season four but it seems likely.

The drama follows Jenny (Serinda Swan), a coroner working in Toronto who juggles her home life with solving cases at work. Roger Cross, Paniz Zade, Eric Bruneau, Ehren Kassam, Tamara Podemski, Saad Siddiqui, Andy McQueen, Kiley May, Nicholas Cambell, Nicola Correia-Damude, and Olunike Adeliyi also star.

Coroner season three will premiere on August 19th on The CW in the United States.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Coroner? Would you watch the fourth season if it landed on The CW in 2022?