The Outpost, Coroner, Burden of Truth: CW Announces Series’ New Return Dates

The CW has made some changes to its upcoming Summer 2021 schedule. The smallest network has announced that the fourth and final season of Burden of Truth will now launch on Friday, July 30th and the third season debut of Coroner has shifted to Thursday, August 19th. In addition, season three of The Outpost (which last aired in January) will resume on Thursday, July 15th.

Here’s The CW’s press release which offers many other series premiere and return dates:

THE CW NETWORK CONTINUES TO EXTEND ITS SUMMER 2021 SCHEDULE WITH ADDITIONAL RETURNING FAVORITES

“The Outpost” Returns on Thursday, July 15 at 9:00pm

Updated Premiere Date for Legal Drama “Burden of Truth” As It Returns for its Final Season Now on Friday, July 30 at 8:00pm

Canadian Procedural “Coroner” Returns With Its U.S. Season Three Premiere Now On Thursday, August 19 at 8:00pm

May 10, 2021 (Burbank, CA) – The CW Network announced today that it is adding the return of THE OUTPOST to its summer schedule and shifting some of its previously announced premieres, including new dates for BURDEN OF TRUTH and CORONER.

THE OUTPOST joins The CW’s supersized summer of original programming, including the previously announced series premieres of THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH and WELLINGTON PARANORMAL as well as the returns of DC’S STARGIRL, DEAD PIXELS, IN THE DARK, CORONER, ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO, RIVERDALE, SUPERGIRL and BURDEN OF TRUTH. The season premiere for MASTERS OF ILLUSION, previously announced to air this summer, will be announced at a later date.

The fantasy adventure series THE OUTPOST will return to The CW on Thursday, July 15 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) following an original episode of The CW’s hit series WALKER (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

The investigative procedural CORONER, starring Serinda Swan, will now make its season three debut on The CW on Thursday, August 19 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by an original episode of THE OUTPOST (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

Legal drama BURDEN OF TRUTH, starring Kristin Kreuk, is set for its fourth and final season premiere on Friday, July 30 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by an original episode of DYNASTY (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

Every episode from the current season of BATWOMAN, DC’S STARGIRL, KUNG FU, NANCY DREW, THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH, SUPERMAN & LOIS and WALKER as well as BURDEN OF TRUTH, CORONER, DEAD PIXELS, MASTERS OF ILLUSION, PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, WELLINGTON PARANORMAL, WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? and WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW’s free digital platforms (The CW app and CWTV.com) following its broadcast on The CW Network.

Below, please find The CW’s complete calendar for its Summer 2021 schedule including new series and returning season premieres and key revised dates. All times ET/PT:

TUESDAY, MAY 18

8:00-9:00pm THE FLASH (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm SUPERMAN & LOIS (Return to Original Episodes)

MONDAY, JUNE 14

8:00-9:00pm ALL AMERICAN (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23

8:00-9:00pm KUNG FU (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm IN THE DARK (Season Premiere)

SUNDAY, JULY 11

8:00-9:00pm DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Original Episode)

9:00-9:30pm WELLINGTON PARANORMAL (Series Debut)

9:30-10:00pm WELLINGTON PARANORMAL (Original Episode)

THURSDAY, JULY 15

8:00-9:00pm WALKER (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm THE OUTPOST (Season Premiere)

SUNDAY, JULY 18

8:00-9:00pm DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Original Episode)

9:00-9:30pm WELLINGTON PARANORMAL (Original Episode)

9:30-10:00pm DEAD PIXELS (Season Premiere)

MONDAY, JULY 26

8:00-9:00pm ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH (Original Episode)

FRIDAY, JULY 30

8:00-9:00pm BURDEN OF TRUTH (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm DYNASTY (Original Episode)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 10

8:00-9:00pm DC’S STARGIRL (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm SUPERMAN & LOIS (Original Episode)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11

8:00-9:00pm RIVERDALE (Return to Original Episodes)

9:00-10:00pm IN THE DARK (Original Episode)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 19

8:00-9:00pm CORONER (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm THE OUTPOST (Original Episode)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 24

8:00-9:00pm DC’S STARGIRL (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm SUPERGIRL (Return to Original Episodes)