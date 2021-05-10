Call Me Kat: Season Two Renewal for FOX Comedy Series

Kat’s four-legged friends will be purring for the 2021-22 television season. FOX has renewed the Call Me Kat sitcom for a second year. Showrunner and executive producer Darlene Hunt is departing the program and negotiations are underway for her replacement.

A multi-camera comedy series, the Call Me Kat TV show is based on the British Miranda series. The U.S. sitcom stars Mayim Bialik, Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt, Cheyenne Jackson, Leslie Jordan, and Julian Gant. The story follows Kat (Bialik), a woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that she can live a happy and fulfilling life — despite still being single at 39 years old. Kat’s mother, Sheila (Kurtz), views her daughter being single as her own personal failure. After leaving her job as a University of Louisville college professor, Kat spends the money her parents had set aside for her wedding to open a cat café. Working alongside Kat are Randi (Pratt) and Phil (Jordan). As Kat celebrates her independence, her single-forever plans begin to veer off-course. Her former crush and good friend, Max (Jackson), returns to town and takes a job as a bartender at the piano bar across the street and works with his friend, Carter (Gant).

Airing on Thursday nights, the first season of Call Me Kat averaged a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.61 million viewers in live+same day ratings. The 13 episode season aired from January until March of this year and the show ranked as one of the network’s highest-rated scripted shows for the season.

Here’s FOX’s announcement:

FOX RENEWS TELEVISION’S #1 NEW COMEDY, “CALL ME KAT,” STARRING MAYIM BIALIK, FOR A SECOND SEASON FOX has renewed television’s #1 new comedy, CALL ME KAT, starring Emmy Award nominee Mayim Bialik and executive-produced by Jim Parsons and Bialik, for a second season, it was announced today by Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, FOX Entertainment. “We are excited to renew CALL ME KAT and have Mayim, Cheyenne, Swoosie, Leslie, Kyla and Julian return for their second season. Together, they share a winning chemistry that we, and viewers, adore,” said Thorn. “On behalf of everyone here at FOX, congratulations to this incredible cast and our terrific partners at Warner Bros. on delivering this season’s #1 new comedy.” Inspired by BBC Studios’ British format “Miranda,” CALL ME KAT stars Bialik (“The Big Bang Theory”) as a woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that she can live a happy and fulfilling life, despite still being single at 39 — which is why she recently spent her entire savings to open a cat café in Louisville, KY. CALL ME KAT also stars Emmy Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Swoosie Kurtz, Grammy Award nominee Cheyenne Jackson, Emmy Award winner Leslie Jordan, Image Award nominee Kyla Pratt and Julian Gant. Season-to-date, CALL ME KAT ranks as the #1 new comedy (tied with Young Rock). The series averages 5.7 million multiplatform viewers, a +119% lift from Live + Same Day. CALL ME KAT is produced by That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Mayim Bialik (Sad Clown Productions), Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewak (That’s Wonderful Productions), Miranda Hart and Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios) also serve as executive producers. Alison Mo Massey will continue to oversee for That’s Wonderful, and Mackenzie Gabriel-Vaught will continue to oversee for Sad Clown. “Like” the series on Facebook at CallMeKatFOX. Follow the series on Twitter CallMeKatFOX, and IG CallMeKatFOX and join the conversation using #CallMeKat.

Check out our FOX status sheet to track the network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations.

What do you think? Do you enjoy the Call Me Kat TV show? Do you plan to watch season two on FOX?