Call Me Kat: Season One Ratings

Most actors never have a successful TV series while Mayim Bialik has starred in two — Blossom and The Big Bang Theory. Will her latest sitcom, Call Me Kat, also be a success in the ratings? Will this FOX show be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A multi-camera comedy series, the Call Me Kat TV show is based on the British Miranda series. The sitcom stars Bialik, Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt, Cheyenne Jackson, Leslie Jordan, and Julian Gant. The story follows Kat (Bialik), a woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that she can live a happy and fulfilling life — despite still being single at 39 years old. Kat’s mother, Sheila (Kurtz), views her daughter being single as her own personal failure. After leaving her job as a University of Louisville college professor, Kat spends the money her parents had set aside for her wedding to open a cat café. Working alongside Kat are Randi (Pratt) and Phil (Jordan). As Kat celebrates her independence, her single-forever plans begin to veer off-course. Her former crush and good friend, Max (Jackson), returns to town and takes a job as a bartender at the piano bar across the street and works with his friend, Carter (Gant).

