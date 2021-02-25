When Calls the Heart: Season Eight Ratings

The When Calls the Heart TV series has been a very successful series for Hallmark Channel for many years but nothing can last forever. Is the series sure to be renewed for season nine or, is there a possibility that it could be cancelled instead? Stay tuned.

A romantic drama series, When Calls the Heart stars Erin Krakow, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Paul Greene, Andrea Brooks, Chris McNally, and Kevin McGarry. Others in the cast include Andrea Brooks, Martin Cummins, Aren Buchholz, Eva Bourne, Loretta Walsh, Kayla Wallace, Johannah Newmarch, Teryl Rothery, Hrothgar Mathews, Ben Rosenbaum, Jaeda Lily Miller, Donovan Stinson, Jonathan Purvis, Gracyn Shinyei, Kadence Roach, Christian Michael Cooper, Gunnar Taylor, and Lincoln Taylor. Inspired by the Janette Oke novel, the TV series follows Elizabeth Thatcher (Krakow), a young teacher from a high society background. She’s assigned to teach in a coal country classroom and it’s a life-changing experience. Now a widow and single mother, Elizabeth faces new challenges but has the support of her surrogate town family, including mysterious gambler Lucas Bouchard (McNally) and Mountie Nathan Grant (McGarry). In season eight, Elizabeth’s relationships with Nathan and Lucas continue to deepen, Faith (Brooks) and Carson (Greene) must make choices about their future, a new family arrives in town, Lee (Smith) and Rosemary (Hutton) get some unexpected news, Bill (Wagner) is asked to return a prized possession and the whole town joins in the excitement as another wedding takes place.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season seven of When Calls the Heart on Hallmark Channel averaged a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.40 million viewers.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



