When Calls the Heart: Season Nine Renewal Set for Hallmark Channel Series

The citizens of Hope Valley will return for the 2021-22 television season. Hallmark Channel has renewed the When Calls the Heart TV show for a ninth year.

A Western family drama series, When Calls the Heart stars Erin Krakow, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Paul Greene, Andrea Brooks, Chris McNally, and Kevin McGarry. Others in the cast include Andrea Brooks, Martin Cummins, Aren Buchholz, Eva Bourne, Loretta Walsh, Kayla Wallace, Johannah Newmarch, Teryl Rothery, Hrothgar Mathews, Ben Rosenbaum, Jaeda Lily Miller, Donovan Stinson, Jonathan Purvis, Gracyn Shinyei, Kadence Roach, Christian Michael Cooper, Gunnar Taylor, and Lincoln Taylor. Inspired by the Janette Oke novel, the TV series follows Elizabeth Thatcher (Krakow), a young teacher from a high society background. She’s assigned to teach in a coal country classroom and it’s a life-changing experience. Now a widow and single mother, Elizabeth faces new challenges but has the support of her surrogate town family, including mysterious gambler Lucas Bouchard (McNally) and Mountie Nathan Grant (McGarry). In season eight, Elizabeth’s relationships with Nathan and Lucas continue to deepen, Faith (Brooks) and Carson (Greene) must make choices about their future, a new family arrives in town, Lee (Smith) and Rosemary (Hutton) get some unexpected news, Bill (Wagner) is asked to return a prized possession and the whole town joins in the excitement as another wedding takes place.

The eighth season of When Calls the Heart averages a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.38 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season seven, that’s down by 19% in the demo and down by 1% in viewership.

The eighth season finale aired tonight and Krakow announced the renewal once it had finished airing.

Check out our status sheets to track new TV series pickups, renewals, and cancellations.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the When Calls the Heart TV show? Are you planning to watch the ninth season on Hallmark?