When Calls the Heart: Season Eight? Has the Hallmark Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

by Telly Vulture

When Calls the Heart TV show on Hallmark Channel: canceled or renewed for season 8?

(Hallmark)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the When Calls the Heart TV show on Hallmark ChannelWhat new adventures await the residents of Hope Valley? Has the When Calls the Heart TV show been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season on Hallmark Channel? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of When Calls the Heart, season eight. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on Hallmark Channel, When Calls the Heart stars Erin Krakow, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, Martin Cummins, Paul Greene, Andrea Brooks, Eva Bourne, Kayla Wallace, and Aren Buchholz. Inspired by the Janette Oke novel, the TV series follows Elizabeth Thatcher (Krakow), a young teacher from a high society background. She’s assigned to teach in a coal country classroom and its a life-changing experience. Now a widow and single mother, Elizabeth faces new challenges but has the support of her surrogate town family, including newcomers Lucas Bouchard (McNally), a mysterious gambler, and Mountie Nathan Grant (McGarry).
 

Season Seven Ratings

The seventh season of When Calls the Heart averages a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.45 million viewers. Compared to season six, that’s up by 1% in the demo and down by 1% in viewership. Find out how When Calls the Heart stacks up against other Hallmark Channel TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of March 10, 2020, When Calls the Heart has not been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will Hallmark Channel cancel or renew When Calls the Heart for season eight? Despite some big cast changes, this series has remained Hallmark’s highest-rated scripted series. Unless the ratings see a significant drop, I believe the show will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on When Calls the Heart cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope the When Calls the Heart TV show will be renewed for an eighth season? How would you feel if Hallmark Channel cancelled this TV series, instead?



