Desus & Mero: Season Three Premiere Date Set by Showtime

Desus & Mero is returning for a third season, and its premiere date has now been set by Showtime. The late-night talk show airs nightly on Sunday and Thursday nights, and it is hosted by Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, who talk about the hot topics happening in the world and interview guests on each episode. New episodes will arrive at the end of January.

Showtime revealed more about the new season of Desus & Mero in a press release. Check that out below.

“SHOWTIME has announced that DESUS & MERO, the network’s first-ever late-night talk show, will return for season three on Sunday, January 31 and will continue to air weekly on Sunday and Thursday nights at 11 p.m. ET/PT from New York City. Each episode of DESUS & MERO features co-hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero giving their take on the day’s hot topics and chatting with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more, with past guests including President Barack Obama, President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Missy Elliott, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Beastie Boys, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union and David Letterman. Longtime acquaintances Desus Nice and The Kid Mero reconnected online in the early days of Twitter, where they unleashed their potent personalities and found themselves kindred spirits. That led to stints on Complex and MTV, the Bodega Boys podcast, and a daily late-night show on Viceland, developing a feverish following. The quick-witted duo brings a distinct voice to late night, delivering smart and comedic commentary on any and all topics, that keeps audiences buzzing. Desus and Mero continue to host their long-running and wildly popular Bodega Boys podcast. Their life advice book, God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx, was released by Random House on September 22, 2020 and made the New York Times Best Seller List.”

