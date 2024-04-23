A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder: Netflix Picks Up BBC Series Based on Young Adult Novel by Holly Jackson

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is headed to Netflix. The streaming service has picked up the BBC series based on the novel by Holly Jackson. Poppy Cogan adapted the book for the small screen.

Emma Myers (Wednesday, above) will star in the six-episode series, which will premiere on BBC later this year before arriving on Netflix. Zain Iqbal, Anna Maxwell Martin, Gary Beadle, Mathew Baynton, India Lillie Davies, Rahul Pattni, Henry Ashton, Mitu Panicucci, Orla Hill, Ephraim O.P. Sampson, Carla Woodcock, Yasmin Al-Khudhairi, Jackson Bews, Jessica Webber, Matthew Khan, Georgia Aaron, Oliver Wickham, Adam Astill, and Annabel Mullion also appear in the series.

Netflix revealed the following about the plot of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder:

“Five years ago, schoolgirl Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend Sal Singh. Case closed. The police know he did it. Everyone in town knows he did it. But smart and single minded Pip Fitz-Amobi isn’t so sure and she’s determined to prove it. And if Sal Singh isn’t a murderer and the real killer is still out there, how far will they go to keep Pip from the truth?”

The premiere date for this mystery series will be announced later.

