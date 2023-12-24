Night Court: Season Two Ratings

The new incarnation of Night Court had a solid launch in early 2023, but the ratings fell quickly in subsequent weeks. One had to wonder if the NBC execs started to regret their decision to issue an early second season renewal. Will the latest numbers be good enough to land the comedy a third season renewal, or will it be cancelled instead? Stay tuned.

A workplace comedy series, the Night Court TV show stars Melissa Rauch, India de Beaufort, Kapil Talwalkar, Lacretta, and John Larroquette. The new story follows Abracadabra “Abby” Stone (Rauch), a judge following in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone (Harry Anderson). She takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court, just as he did. To bring order and dignity to the court, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (Larroquette) to serve as the court’s public defender. Others on the court team include Olivia (De Beaufort), the court’s officious and ambitious assistant district attorney; Neil (Talwalker), the court’s neurotic clerk; and Donna “Gurgs” Gurganous (Lacretta), the sharp-witted bailiff.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

12/24 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of Night Court on NBC averaged a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.06 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Night Court TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?