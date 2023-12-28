Extended Family: Season Two — Has the NBC Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A family comedy series airing on the NBC television network, the Extended Family TV show stars Jon Cryer, Donald Faison, Abigail Spencer, Sofia Capanna, and Finn Sweeney. In the story, Jim Kearney (Cryer) and Julia Mariano (Spencer) have had an amicable divorce. So, they decide to continue to raise their kids, Jimmy Jr. (Sweeney) and Grace (Capanna), at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them. Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when Trey Schultz (Faison), the owner of the Boston Celtics (his favorite team), enters the picture and wins Julia’s heart.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Extended Family averages a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.57 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Extended Family stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of December 28, 2023, Extended Family has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Extended Family for season two? The network could use some new sitcoms, so I think NBC will give this one every chance to succeed despite less-than-impressive ratings. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Extended Family cancellation or renewal news.



