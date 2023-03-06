Grand Crew: Season Three — Has the NBC Comedy Series Been Renewed or Cancelled?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A comedy series airing on the NBC television network, the Grand Crew TV show stars Echo Kellum, Nicole Byer, Aaron Jennings, Justin Cunningham, Carl Tart, and Grasie Mercedes. The story revolves around a group of young professionals in Los Angeles who are all trying to navigate the ups and downs of life and love. One way or the other, they always find time to gather at their favorite bar to “wine down” and unpack it all. Noah (Kellum) is a hopeless romantic who’s too eager to settle down. His sister Nicky (Byer) is a go-getter in real estate who’s also adventurous in romance. Meanwhile, Sherm (Tart) is a low-key genius who plays the dating odds. There’s also Anthony (Jennings), whose true love is his career, and Wyatt (Cunningham), who’s relieved to be married and out of the dating scene. And finally, there’s Fay (Mercedes), who’s recently divorced and looking to start fresh in the City of Angels. These friends prove that life may have its challenges but it’s always better with your crew.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Grand Crew averages a 0.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 0.00 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 0% in the demo and down by 0% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Other economic factors can be involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Grand Crew stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



As of March 6, 2023, Grand Crew has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Grand Crew for season three? The sitcom drew low ratings last season, and since it now airs on Friday nights, I don’t expect that to change. The peacock network has very few comedy series, so despite low ratings, I think it can land a renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Grand Crew cancellation or renewal news.



