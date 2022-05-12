Grand Crew: Season Two; NBC Comedy Series Renewed for 2022-23

NBC has ordered another round of one of their freshman sitcoms. Grand Crew has been renewed for a second season on the Peacock network. The first season finished airing in March.

A comedy series, the Grand Crew TV show stars Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Echo Kellum, Grasie Mercedes, and Carl Tart. The story revolves around a group of young professionals in Los Angeles who are all trying to navigate the ups and downs of life and love. One way or the other, they always find time to gather at their favorite bar to “wine down” and unpack it all. Noah (Kellum) is a hopeless romantic who’s too eager to settle down. His sister Nicky (Byer) is a go-getter in real estate who’s also adventurous in romance. Meanwhile, Sherm (Tart) is a low-key genius who plays the dating odds. There’s also Anthony (Jennings), whose true love is his career, and Wyatt (Cunningham), who’s relieved to be married and out of the dating scene. And finally, there’s Fay (Mercedes), who’s recently divorced and looking to start fresh in the City of Angels. These friends prove that life may have its challenges but it’s always better with your crew.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the first season of Grand Crew averaged a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.61 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It’s a lower-tiered performer for the network in the traditional ratings. In the live+7 day ratings, the show averaged a 0.40 demo and 1.95 million with the additional delayed viewing.

Today, the peacock network also renewed Grand Crew (season two) and Young Rock (season three). The day’s NBC cancellations are The Endgame, Kenan, and Mr. Mayor.

