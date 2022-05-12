American Auto: Season Two; NBC Comedy Series Renewed for 2022-23

Gas up the car, this sitcom is going to keep on trucking. American Auto has been renewed for a second season on NBC. The first season finished airing in March.

A workplace comedy series, the American Auto TV show stars Ana Gasteyer, Harriet Dyer, Jon Barinholtz, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White, and X Mayo. Set in Detroit, the story finds the corporate executives of Payne Motors at a crossroads — adapt to the changing times or be sent to the junkyard. Shaking things up is the new CEO, Katherine Hastings (Gasteyer), whose leadership, experience, and savvy is only slightly offset by her complete lack of knowledge about cars. Those also working at the company include Sadie (Dyer), the type-A head of communications; Dori (X Mayo), the sweet assistant to the CEO; Cyrus (Washinton), the Chief Producer Designer; Elliot (Ker), the Chief Sales Officer; Wesley (Barinholtz), the direct descendant of the company’s founder; and Jack (White), an assembly line worker. From the corporate office to the factory floor, the crew of Payne Motors is driving home the laughs.

The first season of American Auto averages a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.17 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It’s a middle-of-the-road performer for the network in the traditional ratings. In the live+7 day ratings, the show averaged a 0.50 demo and 2.72 million with the additional delayed viewing.

Today, the peacock network also renewed American Auto (season two) and Young Rock (season three). The day’s NBC cancellations are The Endgame, Kenan, and Mr. Mayor.

What do you think? Have you watched the American Auto TV series? Are you glad to hear that it’s been renewed for a second season?

