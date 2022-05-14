Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Lopez vs. Lopez: NBC Orders George Lopez Comedy Series for 2022-23

by Regina Avalos,

Lopez vs Lopez TV Show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

Lopez vs. Lopez is headed to NBC. The new comedy series, which stars George Lopez and his daughter Mayan Lopez, has been ordered to series for the 2022-23 season. Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, and Matt Shively also star in the series. Laci Mosley and Kiran Deol will recur.

A multi-camera sitcom, it follows a working-class family and looks at the dysfunction, reconnection, and all the pain and joy in between.

The show comes from The Conners‘ Bruce Helford and Debby Wolfe. A Salvadoran-American writer, Wolfe came up with the show’s concept and worked with George and Mayan Lopez to develop it.

A premiere date for Lopez vs. Lopez will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see George Lopez back on the small screen in a new series?



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Patricia Zimmerman

Can not wait to see George Lopez back on TV. Loved all his past sitcoms.

1
0
Reply
Tha Critic

I really like George Lopez’s sitcom “George Lopez”, so I actually want to check this out.

0
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x