Connecting: NBC Orders Coronavirus-Era Comedy Series

by Regina Avalos,

NBC TV Shows: canceled or renewed?

Connecting is coming soon to NBC. The network has ordered the comedy based on voice chat and life in the era of COVID-19. The series comes from Martin Gero, who is the man behind Blindspot. Eight episodes have been ordered.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the new NBC series:

“Written and executive produced by Gero and Gall, Connecting is an ensemble comedy about a group of friends trying to stay close (and sane) through video chats as they share the highs and lows of these extraordinary times.”

A premiere date for Connecting was not revealed.

What do you think? Are you going to check out this new series?


