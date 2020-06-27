Twenties: Season Two Renewal for Lena Waithe’s BET TV Series

The story of Hattie and her friends will continue on BET. The cable channel has renewed Twenties, a single-camera comedy series, for a second season.

The Twenties TV show was created by Lena Waithe and stars Christina Elmore, Gabrielle Graham, Jonica T. Gibbs, Sean “Big Sean” Anderson, Sophina Brown, and Jevon McFerrin. The series centers around a queer screenwriter named Hattie and her two straight girlfriends, Marie and Nia, as they all pursue their dreams and love in Los Angeles. After finding herself homeless and down on her luck, Hattie (Gibbs) is introduced to Ida B. (Brown), a powerful writer and producer who ends up having a soft spot for Hattie. She’s hired to work on Ida B.’s show, Cocoa’s Butter, as an assistant. New to Hollywood and stumbling from relationship to relationship, Hattie searches to find both her voice as a writer and, the right girl. Marie (Elmore) and her husband, Chuck (McFerrin), seemingly have a perfect relationship but, at work, Marie is pitted against the company’s only other black film executive for a promotion. Once a successful child performer, spirited Nia (Graham) is now a yoga instructor who decides to get back into acting. While they live separate lives, the girls lean on each other for guidance as they navigate their twenties.

The first season of Twenties averaged a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 510,000 viewers. Season one finished airing in April.

Here’s BET’s season two renewal announcement:

BET RENEWS LENA WAITHE’S BREAKOUT HIT “TWENTIES” FOR SEASON 2 AND ANNOUNCES SEASON 1 STREAMING ON SHOWTIME THIS JULY

New York, NY – June 26, 2020 – Today, BET announced the second season pickup of Lena Waithe’s breakout hit “Twenties”, as well as an FYC partnership with Showtime, which will air season one starting July 6th. After premiering to critical acclaim and ranking as the #1 new comedy series on cable for African-Americans 18-49*, “Twenties” is receiving buzz for Lena Waithe’s creative direction and Jonica T. Gibbs’ star-making performance.

The scripted series created and written by Waithe, stars Gibbs as Hattie, a queer black girl who is chasing her dreams of being a screenwriter in Los Angeles alongside her two best friends, Marie and Nia, played by Christina Elmore (“Insecure”) and Gabrielle Graham (“Possessor”) respectively. While they live separate lives, the girls lean on each other for guidance as they navigate their twenties and test the limits of diversity, love and inclusion.

Season one guest stars included Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish), Sean “Big Sean” Anderson (debut role), Rick Fox, Vanessa Williams, Seth Green, Iman Shumpert, Kym Whitley, Chuey Martinez, Marsha Thomason, and Nazanin Mandi.

“The first season of TWENTIES, led by the incredible Jonica T. Gibbs, Christina Elmore and Gabrielle Graham, was a joy to watch in every sense. BET has always been about empowering and elevating black stories and we’re so excited to see where Lena Waithe and Susan Fales-Hill’s remarkable vision takes us in the second season.” – Scott Mills, President of BET

“It took a long time to get this show on the air, but it was absolutely worth the wait. I needed THIS phenomenal cast and crew to make it happen. I’m looking forward to continuing this journey with this amazing group of people and our incredible viewers.” – Lena Waithe, Creator, Writer and Executive Producer of “Twenties”

“Twenties” is Executive Produced by Lena Waithe, Susan Fales-Hill who serves as showrunner, Rishi Rajani, Andrew Coles, and Justin Tipping, who directed the pilot episode.

For behind the scenes look at the making of the series, plus exclusive clips and photos from “Twenties”, please visit BET.com/Twenties and join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #TwentiesOnBET.

