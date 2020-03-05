Twenties: Season One Ratings

The talents of Lena Waite are familiar to many television viewers. The writer/actress co-starred in Netflix’s Master of None, has written for TV shows like Bones and Boomerang, and created The Chi on Showtime. Now, she’s created a new comedy series for BET called Twenties. Will it be a ratings success? Will Twenties be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A single-camera comedy series created by Lena Waithe, the Twenties TV show stars Christina Elmore, Gabrielle Graham, Jonica T. Gibbs, Sean “Big Sean” Anderson, Sophina Brown, and Jevon McFerrin. The series centers around a queer screenwriter named Hattie and her two straight girlfriends, Marie and Nia, as they all pursue their dreams and love in Los Angeles. After finding herself homeless and down on her luck, Hattie (Gibbs) is introduced to Ida B. (Brown), a powerful writer and producer who ends up having a soft spot for Hattie. She’s hired to work on Ida B.’s show, Cocoa’s Butter, as an assistant. New to Hollywood and stumbling from relationship to relationship, Hattie searches to find both her voice as a writer and, the right girl. Marie (Elmore) and her husband, Chuck (McFerrin), seemingly have a perfect relationship but, at work, Marie is pitted against the company’s only other black film executive for a promotion. Once a successful child performer, spirited Nia (Graham) is now a yoga instructor who decides to get back into acting. While they live separate lives, the girls lean on each other for guidance as they navigate their twenties.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



What do you think? Do you like the Twenties TV series on BET? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?