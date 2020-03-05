Sistas: Season One Ratings

Tyler Perry has produced other successful TV shows but Sistas is one of the first series he’s done under his deal with BET. Will it also be a success and run for many years? Will Sistas be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A soap opera, the Sistas TV show stars KJ Smith, Mignon Von, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton, Brian Jordan Jr., and Kevin A. Walton. The series follows a group of single black women as they navigate complicated love lives, careers, and friendships, taking them on a roller coaster ride of emotions and humorous moments.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



What do you think? Do you like the Sistas TV series on BET? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?