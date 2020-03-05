Menu

Sistas: Season One Ratings

Tyler Perry's Sistas TV show on BET: season 1 ratings (cancel or renew for season 2?)Tyler Perry has produced other successful TV shows but Sistas is one of the first series he’s done under his deal with BET. Will it also be a success and run for many years? Will Sistas be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A soap opera, the Sistas TV show stars KJ Smith, Mignon Von, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton, Brian Jordan Jr., and Kevin A. Walton. The series follows a group of single black women as they navigate complicated love lives, careers, and friendships, taking them on a roller coaster ride of emotions and humorous moments.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you're not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.

Black Beauty
Reader
Black Beauty

I like the show watches it every week

February 18, 2020 10:17 pm
Sasha-lee
Reader
Sasha-lee

I feel it should be renewed because its a show about things that happence daily plus Tyler Perry is a brilliant writer I love all his shows movies so Sistas should definitely have a session 2

February 17, 2020 6:07 pm
Shari Richardson
Reader
Shari Richardson

By the way This show should be rated higher than what it is.

February 12, 2020 9:07 pm
Shari Richardson
Reader
Shari Richardson

I cannot wait for season 2. I love the show. Love love love love. Great job Tyler Perry

February 12, 2020 9:05 pm
Redd
Reader
Redd

I love Sistas!! Finished the whole season in two days. Really hoping there will be a Season 2.

February 10, 2020 9:27 pm
