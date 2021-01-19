Tyler Perry’s Sistas: Season Three; BET TV Series Renewal Announced

The ladies of the Tyler Perry’s Sistas TV series are sticking around on BET. The popular dramedy series is returning from its winter hiatus with additional season two episodes on Wednesday, January 27th. Today, it was announced that the show has been renewed for a third season which will begin filming later this month on Perry’s studio lot.

The Tyler Perry’s Sistas TV show stars KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton II, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton, Trinity Whiteside, and Crystal Hayslett. The series follows a group of single black women bound together by their long-standing friendship. This band of women, intertwined with their newfound relationships, must navigate this new-age dating scene as they continue to search for love in their 30s.

New York, NY – January 19, 2021- Today, BET announced the third season pick-up of the original drama “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” from Tyler Perry. The series holds the top spot as the #1 new scripted cable series for African Americans P18-49.* BET holds the top three new series for African Americans 18-49 including “Sistas,” “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” and “Tyler Perry’s The Oval.” The series renewal lands in anticipation of the mid-season premiere of “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” Wednesday, January 27 at 9 PM ET/PT. New episodes of “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” air Wednesdays on BET and BET Her. Production of season three of the original drama is slated to start at Tyler Perry Studios later this month.

For two seasons, Tyler Perry’s original series “Sistas” has delivered with #1 rankings across the board. Highlights from both seasons of the fan-favorite series include:

“Sistas” Season 1

· “Sistas” is the #1 new series for African-Americans 18-49 among Cable & Broadcast in CY2020 #1 new series on Cable for AA P25-54 for CY2020

· “Sistas” Season 1 ranks #1 in its timeslot (1/29 – 4/29, Wed 9p-10p) (Live+SD): #1 cable program among Blk P18-49, Blk P25-54, Blk P2+

· “Sistas” Season 1 ranks #1 in its timeslot (1/29-4/29, Wed 9p-10p) (Live+3): #1 cable & broadcast program among Blk P18-49 and Blk P25-54 #1 cable program among Blk P2+

· Source: Nielsen Live + SD, Live+3 for timeslot claims, Premieres airing M-Sun 7p-12a, 1/1/20-12/27/20, excluding sports, news, kids, Spanish-nets; rankings on impressions (000), 4+ telecast min (2+ on timeslot claims)

“Sistas” Season 2

· “Sistas” Season 2 is the #1 series for AA 18-49 on cable for broadcast season 20-21

· “Sistas” Seaon 2 ranks #1 in its timeslot (10/14 – 12/23, Wed 9p-10p) (Live+SD): #1 cable & broadcast program among Blk P18-49, Blk P25-54, and Blk P2+

· “Sistas” Season 2ranks #1 in its timeslot (10/14-12/23, Wed 9p-10p) (Live+3): #1 cable & broadcast program among Blk P18-49, Blk P25-54, and Blk P2+

Source: Nielsen Live + SD, Live+3 for timeslot claims, Premieres airing M-Sun 7p-12a, 8/31/20-12/13/20, excluding sports, news, kids, Spanish-nets; rankings on impressions (000), 4+ telecast min (2+ on timeslot claims

About “Tyler Perry’s Sistas”

The one-hour drama follows a group of single black females as they navigate their “complicated love life,” careers and friendship through the ups-and-downs of living in a modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals. Tyler Perry takes viewers on an exhilarating ride of emotions and gut-busting predicaments that will test the ladies’ long-standing friendship. This band of women, intertwined with their newfound relationships, must navigate this new-age dating scene as they continue to search for love in their 30’s. The talented ensemble cast of “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” includes KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, Chido Nwokocha, DeVale Ellis, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton, Anthony Dalton II, Trinity Whiteside, and Crystal Renee’ Hayslett.

“Tyler Perry’s Sistas” is executive produced, directed, and written by Tyler Perry. Michelle Sneed will also serve as Executive Producer of the series for Tyler Perry Studios.

*Source: Nielsen Live + SD, Premieres airing M-Sun 7p-12a, 1/1/20-12/13/20 for CY20; 8/31/20-12/13/20 for extended broadcast season (claims hold for CQ4td as well), excluding sports, news, kids, Spanish-nets; rankings on impressions (000), 4+ telecast min

