Tyler Perry's Sistas TV show on BET: season 1 viewer votes (canceled or renewed for season 2?)Will these ladies find happiness in the first season of the Sistas TV show on BET? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Sistas is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Sistas here.

A BET soap opera from Tyler Perry, the Sistas TV show stars KJ Smith, Mignon Von, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton, Brian Jordan Jr., and Kevin A. Walton. The series follows a group of single black women as they navigate complicated love lives, careers, and friendships, taking them on a roller coaster ride of emotions and humorous moments.

What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Sistas TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Sistas on BET should be cancelled or renewed for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.



Deb hudson
Reader
Deb hudson

I love this show..the girls go thru things like most women..i just love this show! Its the greatest..looking forward to much more! Got my family hooked on it!! We want more more more!!!!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 7, 2020 7:11 pm
Latrese Bell
Reader
Latrese Bell

I Love this show! People go through these things every day!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 4, 2020 7:38 am
Dee
Reader
Dee

Great Show! I watched it every time it comes on. Please renew for season two. I enjoy all the characters even Maurice!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
February 26, 2020 11:13 pm
Bre
Reader
Bre

I love this show! Definitely my favorite – please renew for season two! #danni is my fav

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
February 8, 2020 5:50 pm
lameck Raymond Kiyimba
Reader
lameck Raymond Kiyimba

Great work! am a man who rarely watches these series, but this one kept me glued to my Television, am down on my knees, please keep it on

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
January 29, 2020 6:15 am
Cameron
Reader
Cameron

I love this show

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
January 22, 2020 11:16 pm
Maryjane
Reader
Maryjane

I love the movie Sistas
Please do not cancel
Would love to see the second season

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
January 12, 2020 5:09 am
Shavette McNair
Reader
Shavette McNair

Please do not cancel "Sistas"

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
January 8, 2020 2:11 pm
Lillian
Reader
Lillian

I would love to see a second season of this show sistas. I love watching it..

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
December 4, 2019 2:47 am
