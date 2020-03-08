Cancelled or Renewed? Status of Cable & Streaming TV Shows (E-L)

Some have said that we’re in a new golden age of television. There are certainly plenty of quality shows to watch these days but it can very be difficult to keep track of them. We want to help.

Below, you’ll find a partial list of recent/current/upcoming scripted TV shows on cable/satellite channels and streaming services like A&E, Adult Swim, Amazon Studios, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bounce TV, Bravo, Centric, Cinemax, CMT, Comedy Central, Crackle, DC Universe, DirecTV, Discovery Channel, Disney+, E!, EPIX, Esquire Network, Feeln, Freeform (formerly ABC Family), FX, FXX, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies Now, HBO, HBO Max, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, MTV, Netflix, Nick at Nite, Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, Ovation, OWN, Paramount Network, Peacock, Pivot, PlayStation Network, Pop TV, Quibi, Reelz, Showtime, Starz, SundanceTV, TV Land, TV One, USA Network, VH1, WE tv, and WGN America.

Here are other cancelled/renewed listings:

Broadcast TV shows: ABC | CBS | The CW | FOX | NBC | PBS

Scripted Cable & Streaming TV shows (listed by title): A-D | E-L | M-R | S-Z

To see a series’ ratings (if available), click the links in the “current season” column.

Note: If you’re not seeing the charts, please try reloading the page. You can also see it here.

TBD = To Be Determined.

Here are other cancelled/renewed listings:

Broadcast TV shows: ABC | CBS | The CW | FOX | NBC | PBS

Scripted Cable & Streaming TV shows (listed by title): A-D | E-L | M-R | S-Z

We do our best to keep these lists up to date but finding information on some of these shows can be tricky. Sometimes, the networks aren’t very forthcoming with their information so, if you see something that we’ve missed, please let us know.

What do you think? Which TV shows on this list are your favorites? Which ones are you hoping will be renewed or cancelled? Do you have favorite cable channels or streaming services?