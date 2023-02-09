Network: ABC

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: February 8, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Gina Rodriguez, Josh Banday, Angela Gibbs, Hannah Simone, and Lauren Ash.

TV show description:

A single-camera comedy series, the Not Dead Yet TV show was created by David Windsor and Casey Johnson and is based on the Confessions of a Forty-Something F**k Up book by Alexandra Potter.

In the story, Nell Serrano (Rodriguez) is 37 years old and a broke and newly single self-described disaster. She had a promising career as a journalist at a Southern California newspaper but set everything aside to follow a man to London.

Five years later, that relationship has ended and Nell has returned home to California and has taken the only writing job she can find at the newspaper, writing obituaries.

Nell’s best friends, Sam (Simone) and Dennis (Banday), are still working there but the paper’s run by the publisher’s snobby daughter, Lexi (Ash).

While working on restarting her life and career, Nell is feeling lonely and lost — until she begins to get some inspiration from some unlikely sources. As she’s writing about the newly departed, they start appearing to her to offer advice and inspiration.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

