Not Dead Yet: Season Two — Has the ABC Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

A single-camera comedy series airing on the ABC television network, the Not Dead Yet TV show stars Gina Rodriguez, Josh Banday, Angela Gibbs, Hannah Simone, and Lauren Ash. In the story, Nell Serrano (Rodriguez) is a 37-year-old broke and newly single self-described disaster. She had a promising career as a journalist at a Southern California newspaper but set everything aside to follow a man to London. Five years later, that relationship has ended and Nell has returned home to California and has taken the only writing job she can find at the newspaper, writing obituaries. Nell is feeling lonely and lost — until she begins to get some inspiration from some unlikely sources. As she’s writing about the newly departed, they start appearing to her to offer advice and inspiration. Ghostly guest stars include Martin Mull, Ed Begley Jr., Mo Collins, Deborah S. Craig, Telma Hopkins, Don Lake, Rhea Perlman, Paula Pell, Tony Plana, Brittany Snow, and Julia Sweeney.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Not Dead Yet averages a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.25 million viewers. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Not Dead Yet stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 9, 2023, Not Dead Yet has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Not Dead Yet for season two? Right now, the alphabet network has room for just four comedies on the schedule so this new show would likely have to displace one of those. Looking at the ratings, right now, I’m having doubts that Not Dead Yet will survive. We’ll see. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Not Dead Yet cancellation or renewal news.



