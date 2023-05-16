Not Dead Yet: Season Two; ABC Renews New Comedy Series for 2023-24

This new ABC sitcom has outrun the grim reaper. The alphabet network has renewed Not Dead Yet for a second season.

A single-camera comedy series, the Not Dead Yet TV show stars Gina Rodriguez, Josh Banday, Angela Gibbs, Hannah Simone, and Lauren Ash. In the story, Nell Serrano (Rodriguez) is a 37-year-old broke and newly single self-described disaster. She had a promising career as a journalist at a Southern California newspaper but set everything aside to follow a man to London. Five years later, that relationship has ended and Nell has returned home to California and has taken the only writing job she can find at the newspaper, writing obituaries. Nell is feeling lonely and lost — until she begins to get some inspiration from some unlikely sources. As she’s writing about the newly departed, they start appearing to her to offer advice and inspiration. Ghostly guest stars include Martin Mull, Ed Begley Jr., Mo Collins, Deborah S. Craig, Telma Hopkins, Don Lake, Rhea Perlman, Paula Pell, Tony Plana, Brittany Snow, and Julia Sweeney.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the first season of Not Dead Yet averaged a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.26 million viewers. It’s a middle-of-the-road performer for the network in both the demo and total viewers. In the live+7 day ratings, episodes pick up nearly 60% more viewers.

The first season of 13 episodes finished airing last week. A premiere date for season two is expected to be announced this summer.

#NotDeadYet is coming back for Season 2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/Bc7Xc9aycR — Not Dead Yet (@NotDeadYetABC) May 16, 2023

