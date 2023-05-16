Shark Tank: Season 15; ABC Entrepreneur Series Renewed for 2023-24

The “sharks” better bring their checkbooks for the 2023-24 season. The Shark Tank series has been renewed for a 15th year on ABC.

A business-themed reality series, the Shark Tank TV show follows company owners and inventors as they seek investments from a group of savvy, wealthy investors who are “self-made” tycoons. The regular “sharks” are Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Mark Cuban, and Lori Greiner. The sharks offer everyday people a shot at the American dream and the possibility of striking business deals to grow their companies beyond their wildest dreams. Guest “sharks” in season 14 include Emma Grede, Gwyneth Paltrow, Peter Jones, Daniel Lubetzky, Kendra Scott, and Tony Xu.

The 14th season of Shark Tank averages a 0.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 0.00 million viewers. Compared to season 13, that’s down by 0% in the demo and down by 0% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It’s a middle-of-the-road performer compared to other unscripted series on the network in both the demo and total viewers. In the live+7 day ratings, episodes pick up nearly 20% more viewers.

The 14 season of 22 episodes finishes airing this Friday. A premiere date for season 15 is expected to be announced this summer.

#SharkTank is coming back for another season 🦈 pic.twitter.com/YFdYoLxgkt — Shark Tank (@ABCSharkTank) May 16, 2023

What do you think? How long have you been watching the Shark Tank TV series? Are you glad that the show has been renewed for a 15th season?

