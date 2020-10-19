Vulture Watch

Can the sharks make deals at a distance? Has the Shark Tank TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 13th season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Shark Tank, season 13. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, Shark Tank features business owners and inventors seeking investments from a group of savvy, wealthy investors who are “self-made” tycoons. The regular “sharks” are Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Mark Cuban, and Lori Greiner. They offer everyday people a shot at the American dream and the possibility of striking business deals beyond their wildest dreams. Guest entrepreneurs in season 12 of Shark Tank include Blake Mycoskie, Kendra Scott, Alex Rodriguez, and Daniel Lubetzky.



Season 12 Ratings

The 12th season of Shark Tank averages a 0.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 0.00 million viewers. Compared to season 11, that’s down by 0% in the demo and down by 0% in viewership. Find out how Shark Tank stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 19, 2020, Shark Tank has not been cancelled or renewed for a 13th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Shark Tank for season 13? This series continues to do well for the network, is cheaper to produce than a drama series, and can be used to fill in holes in ABC’s schedule. I think it will be renewed once again. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Shark Tank cancellation or renewal news.



Shark Tank Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Shark Tank‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Shark Tank TV show will be renewed for a 13th season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?