Shark Tank: Season 11 Ratings

It’s hard to believe that this entrepreneur series has been on the air for over a decade and has become a staple of the ABC lineup. Could this be the show’s last year or is it certain to return? Will Shark Tank be cancelled or renewed for season 12? Stay tuned.

An ABC reality TV series, Shark Tank features entrepreneurs seeking investments from a group of savvy, wealthy investors who are “self-made” tycoons. The regular “sharks” are Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Mark Cuban, and Lori Greiner. They offer everyday people a shot at the American dream and the possibility of striking business deals beyond their wildest dreams. Guest entrepreneurs in Shark Tank season 11 include Katrina Lake, Daniel Lubetzky, Maria Sharapova, Anne Wojcicki, Rohan Oza, and Matt Higgins.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

For comparisons: Season 10 of Shark Tank on ABC averaged a 0.82 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.69 million viewers.

