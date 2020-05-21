Menu

Shark Tank: Season 12; ABC Entrepreneur TV Series to Return for 2020-21

by Jessica Pena,

Shark Tank TV show on ABC: (canceled or renewed?)

Business is good for Shark Tank. ABC just announced they’ve ordered a 12th season of the TV show for the 2020-21 broadcast season.

The competition series features entrepreneurs seeking investments from a group of savvy, wealthy investors who are “self-made” tycoons. These regular “sharks” are Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Mark Cuban, and Lori Greiner.

The 11th season of Shark Tank averaged a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.89 million viewers. Compared to season 10, that’s down by 15% in the demo but, up by 5% in viewership. 

Shark Tank continues to be a valuable utility player for ABC and has aired on Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday nights this season. Compared to other unscripted ABC TV shows, Shark Tank is a mediocre performer in the ratings.

What do you think? Do you watch the Shark Tank TV series? Will you watch the new 12th season when it airs on ABC?


