Shark Tank: Has the ABC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed for Season 12?

by Telly Vulture

Shark Tank TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed for season 12?

The Television Vulture is watching the Shark Tank TV show on ABCIs your time well-spent watching this series? Has the Shark Tank TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 12th season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Shark Tank, season 12. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, Shark Tank features entrepreneurs seeking investments from a group of savvy, wealthy investors who are “self-made” tycoons. The regular “sharks” are Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Mark Cuban, and Lori Greiner. They offer everyday people a shot at the American dream and the possibility of striking business deals beyond their wildest dreams. Guest entrepreneurs in Shark Tank season 11 include Katrina Lake, Daniel Lubetzky, Maria Sharapova, Anne Wojcicki, Rohan Oza, and Matt Higgins.
 

Season 11 Ratings

The 11th season of Shark Tank is averaging a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.38 million viewers. Compared to season 10, that’s down by 22% in the demo and down by 8% in viewership. Find out how Shark Tank stacks up against other ABC TV shows.
 

As of March 9, 2020, Shark Tank has not been cancelled or renewed for a 12th season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Shark Tank for season 12? The ratings are still good enough for the show to land a renewal and casting for season 12 is already underway.  I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Shark Tank cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope the Shark Tank TV show will be renewed for a 12th season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?



It will be renewed. It’s already casting and I am assuming the remaining episodes of this season have been taped already. Plus it’s a solid ratings win for them and super cheap to produce

March 6, 2020 12:44 am
Keep sharking!!!!

February 16, 2020 9:38 pm
Yes want 2020 series

February 15, 2020 4:17 pm
This show is fantastic!!!! I learn so much about business -as a music teacher it helps me, & in teaching assertiveness, & interpersonal & business skills!! Inspiring shoe about creativity !!!factual research etc! KEEP IT RUNNIN 2020!!!! We need this show!!! THE BEST!!!! Mariann

January 25, 2020 5:45 pm
I ABSOLUTELY LOVE SHARK TANK !!!
PLEASE KEEP IT ON THE AIR! IT IS EDUCATIONAL AND INSPIRING!

November 18, 2019 9:55 pm
